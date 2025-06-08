Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI) and Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) and Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of Community Heritage Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Community Heritage Financial alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Community Heritage Financial has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Heritage Financial $57.30 million 1.32 $7.09 million $2.42 10.70 Glacier Bancorp $836.32 million 5.75 $211.14 million $1.86 22.77

This table compares Community Heritage Financial and Glacier Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Heritage Financial. Community Heritage Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glacier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Community Heritage Financial and Glacier Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Heritage Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Glacier Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00

Profitability

This table compares Community Heritage Financial and Glacier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Heritage Financial N/A N/A N/A Glacier Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Community Heritage Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Community Heritage Financial pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glacier Bancorp pays out 71.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats Community Heritage Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Heritage Financial

(Get Free Report)

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Middletown Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Frederick and Washington counties in Maryland and Franklin County, Pennsylvania. Its primary deposit products include demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as lending products comprise real estate mortgages, commercial business loans, and instalment loans. The company also offers mortgage financing, new home purchases, refinancing, and construction lending in Middletown, Crofton, and Oakland, Maryland. The company was founded in 1908 and is based in Middletown, Maryland.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; paycheck protection program loans; home equity loans consisting of junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by owner-occupied 1-4 family residences; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination and loan servicing services. It has 224 locations, including 188 branches and 36 loan or administration offices in 75 counties within 8 states comprising Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.