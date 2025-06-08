SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,295,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,388,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,096,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,674,826,000 after buying an additional 318,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,943,892,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Welltower by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,706,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,357,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,782,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,989,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,231 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL opened at $154.44 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $158.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $101.00 billion, a PE ratio of 99.00, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.04 and a 200-day moving average of $141.86.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 154.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.25.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

