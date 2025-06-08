Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases New Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTEFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 60,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,315 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $59.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $71.03.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Citigroup raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on TotalEnergies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

