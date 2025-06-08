Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Acquires New Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,046 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EME. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.50.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total value of $390,950.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,616.02. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. This trade represents a 4.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,748 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $490.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $424.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.49. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.49 and a 1 year high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

