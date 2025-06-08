SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Increased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.45.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

