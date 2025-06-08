SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.