Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.15 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,213 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 416.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 114.4% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,718.4% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

