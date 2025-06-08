PFW Advisors LLC Sells 197 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

PFW Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,327,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,675,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,991,000 after acquiring an additional 745,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,080,000 after buying an additional 642,401 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,566,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,777,000 after purchasing an additional 351,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,286,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,161,000 after acquiring an additional 310,443 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CBSH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $428.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $98,244.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,786. This represents a 33.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.