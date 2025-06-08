Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,666,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 84,657 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for 7.3% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $49,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,634,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $756,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254,721 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 23,987,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,683 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,776,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $387,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,381 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,331,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,060 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 14,619,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,389,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.
Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.5%
Shares of ET stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.3275 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.64.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ET
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Transfer
- About the Markup Calculator
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Oversold Stocks Flashing Bullish Reversal Signals
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- With Novo Nordisk’s CEO Out, Wall Street Wants an American Leader
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.