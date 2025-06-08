iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Boosted by Hickory Point Bank & Trust

Hickory Point Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,650,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $972,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $89.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $89.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

