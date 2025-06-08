Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Acquired by PFW Advisors LLC

PFW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Haleon by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,827,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,545 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,328,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,232,000 after buying an additional 6,175,835 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,793,000 after buying an additional 58,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,014,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,382,000 after buying an additional 930,701 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Haleon by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,412,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

HLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of HLN stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

