Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases 1,096 Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFLO. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,114,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,029 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 4,182.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,565,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,541 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,524,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,871,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,784,000 after buying an additional 831,712 shares during the period.

VFLO stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $37.04. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.0024 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

