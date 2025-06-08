Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Acquires 1,103 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up approximately 1.5% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $101.05 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.92 and its 200-day moving average is $122.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

