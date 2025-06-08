Kennebec Savings Bank Takes Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $66.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.62. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.59.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.