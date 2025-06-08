Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Purchases 512 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in PTC by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 208,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,212,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth $8,858,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in PTC by 1,140.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PTC from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of PTC from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PTC from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.15.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $170.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.82 and a 200-day moving average of $171.81. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $133.38 and a one year high of $203.09. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.42. PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $636.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $318,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,960. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,650.12. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

