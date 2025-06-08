Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $355,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 69,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $200.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.41. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.