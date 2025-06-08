Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Invests $217,000 in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of XONE opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.60. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.30 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.