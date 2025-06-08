Yarbrough Capital LLC Acquires 1,681 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $753.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.74. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $694.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $711.27.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $906.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

