Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Acquires 1,687 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.4% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD stock opened at $116.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $187.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.95. The stock has a market cap of $188.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.58.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

