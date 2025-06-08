City Center Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,360,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,431 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,914,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,504,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780,137 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,926,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074,601 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,927,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,950,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291,706 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $27.11 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

