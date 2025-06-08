City Center Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2025

City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,360,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,431 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,914,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,504,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780,137 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,926,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074,601 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,927,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,950,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291,706 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $27.11 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.