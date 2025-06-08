Dentgroup LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Dentgroup LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $135.79 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $99.85 and a twelve month high of $139.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.01 and its 200 day moving average is $127.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

