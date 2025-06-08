Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.35 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $493.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $569.75 and its 200-day moving average is $657.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $958.00 to $755.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $633.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $844.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

