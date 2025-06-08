Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,290 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Cousins Properties worth $11,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUZ. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Cousins Properties by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

CUZ opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.08, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.49 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 387.88%.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

