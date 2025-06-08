Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.94 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,247,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,300 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Citigroup by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 200,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cowen started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.97.

Shares of C stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average of $72.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.39%.

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

