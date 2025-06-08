Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 350,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $14,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Schlumberger by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 17,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,146,195,000 after buying an additional 1,377,134 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 502.6% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 198,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 165,162 shares during the last quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Schlumberger by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 220,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,990.68. The trade was a 44.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.64. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.64%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

