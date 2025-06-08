Bangor Savings Bank Sells 713 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 826.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 929.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NetApp to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.79.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $48,882.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,282. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $29,828.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,940.35. This represents a 39.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,026 shares of company stock worth $2,549,860 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $106.25 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day moving average of $106.44.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.63% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

