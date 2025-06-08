One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 3.3% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 818,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,202,000 after purchasing an additional 40,092 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 851.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

COWZ opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average is $55.74. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $61.92. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

