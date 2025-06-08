ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Holdings Decreased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,125 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $27,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,300,000.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Down 3.3%

BATS:SMDV opened at $64.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average of $67.12. The firm has a market cap of $649.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.84. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $57.98 and a twelve month high of $76.90.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.