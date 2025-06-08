Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $10,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $1,498,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 26.9% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 130,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,031,000 after acquiring an additional 27,664 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in Snap-on by 45.7% in the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 4.8% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $7,611,764.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,932 shares in the company, valued at $266,221,278.24. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total value of $1,814,942.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,808,590.40. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,515 shares of company stock valued at $17,094,296. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of SNA stock opened at $321.91 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $252.98 and a 1 year high of $373.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.77. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Snap-on

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.