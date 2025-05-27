Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (CVE:ELE) Director Acquires C$11,544.00 in Stock

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (CVE:ELE – Get Free Report) Director Martin Emery Joseph Turenne bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.48 per share, with a total value of C$11,544.00.

Elemental Altus Royalties Price Performance

Elemental Altus Royalties stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.48. 199,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,127. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.24. The company has a market cap of C$251.40 million and a PE ratio of 182.87. Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.52.

Get Elemental Altus Royalties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Elemental Altus Royalties from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.