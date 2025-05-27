CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Trading Down 16.5% – Here’s Why

CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.26 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.27 ($0.09). 252,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 370,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).
CleanTech Lithium Trading Down 16.0%
The company has a market cap of £4.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.55.
About CleanTech Lithium
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium’s mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.
