Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.13 and last traded at $66.15, with a volume of 10995997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.41.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 223,528 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $9,658,644.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $217,864.82. This trade represents a 97.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $201,987.03. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,853 shares in the company, valued at $201,987.03. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,192,688 shares of company stock worth $107,043,646 in the last ninety days. 14.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

