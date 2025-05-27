Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Up 3.9% – Should You Buy?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.43 and last traded at $11.01. 14,806,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 23,239,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACHR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACHR

Archer Aviation Stock Up 3.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

In other news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 99,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $764,024.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,131,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,712,111.10. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mesler sold 62,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $479,386.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,852,871.10. This represents a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 705,844 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,103. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,912,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371,647 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,729,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,106 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,423,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,999,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,280 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.