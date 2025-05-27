Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 150,295 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 57,189 shares.The stock last traded at $75.82 and had previously closed at $75.37.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.21.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.3107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTC. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 722,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.