Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 150,295 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 57,189 shares.The stock last traded at $75.82 and had previously closed at $75.37.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.21.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.3107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF
About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 2 Red-Hot Stocks With High RSIs and More Upside to Come
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Apple Sinks After New 25% Tariff Announcement—What’s The Bottom?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Palantir Scores First $1 Billion Contract; Is It Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.