Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Up 5.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after CLSA raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $74.00. CLSA currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oklo traded as high as $50.90 and last traded at $51.74. Approximately 18,276,243 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 12,486,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.87.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OKLO. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Oklo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oklo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Oklo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Oklo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Oklo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Oklo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of -0.02.
Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.
