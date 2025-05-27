Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for May 27th (AMD, BRBR, CAE, CMC, CMI, ETOR, HLN, HRL, KYTX, LFST)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, May 27th:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE)

was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $431.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $410.00.

Etoro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $13.40 target price on the stock.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. BNP Paribas Exane currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a neutral rating to a buy rating. HC Wainwright currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.00.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.50 price target on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $89.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $73.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $400.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $274.00.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. BNP Paribas Exane currently has $72.00 target price on the stock.

