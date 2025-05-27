Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Trading 8.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Metsera, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.78 and last traded at $29.66. Approximately 114,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 883,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTSR. Bank of America assumed coverage on Metsera in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Metsera in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Metsera in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Metsera in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Metsera alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MTSR

Metsera Trading Up 4.6%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.98.

Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metsera in the first quarter worth about $135,059,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metsera during the 1st quarter worth about $78,748,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Metsera during the 1st quarter worth about $65,382,000. Alpha Wave Global LP acquired a new position in shares of Metsera during the 1st quarter worth about $64,894,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Metsera during the 1st quarter worth about $42,395,000.

About Metsera

(Get Free Report)

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metsera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metsera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.