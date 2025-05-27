Chinese Stocks To Research – May 27th

Duolingo, Mettler-Toledo International, and Wynn Resorts are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity securities issued by companies based in the People’s Republic of China and traded primarily on the Shanghai, Shenzhen or Hong Kong stock exchanges, as well as via American Depositary Receipts on U.S. markets. They allow investors to participate in China’s economic growth but can carry risks tied to regulatory policy, currency movements and geopolitical tensions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL traded up $4.29 on Tuesday, hitting $524.50. 281,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,236. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $395.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.87. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $544.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $41.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,156.11. 61,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,675. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,096.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,208.03. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.97. 675,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,200. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.80. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $107.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

