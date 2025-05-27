Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) Insider Acquires £203,500 in Stock

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) insider Francis Salway purchased 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £203,500 ($276,119.40).

Picton Property Income Stock Performance

Shares of PCTN traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 74.90 ($1.02). The stock had a trading volume of 4,388,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,485. The firm has a market cap of £405.61 million, a PE ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 72.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.84. Picton Property Income Limited has a one year low of GBX 59.54 ($0.81) and a one year high of GBX 77.80 ($1.06).

Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 4.20 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Picton Property Income had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 14.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Picton Property Income Limited will post 4.2620137 EPS for the current year.

Picton Property Income Company Profile

Established in 2005, Picton is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of a number of EPRA indices including the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Index.

Picton owns and actively manages a £718 million UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 48 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 30 June 2024).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK REITs and has delivered upper quartile outperformance and a consistently higher income return than the MSCI Quarterly Property Index since launch.

