Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $442.16 and last traded at $440.32, with a volume of 110791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $428.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.29.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.30.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.54%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total transaction of $48,160.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,953.59. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 922 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total value of $300,083.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,320.51. The trade was a 6.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,642 shares of company stock worth $3,581,107. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 13,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

