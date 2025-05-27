Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.76. 626,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,488,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAC. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded Lithium Americas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LAC

Lithium Americas Trading Down 2.3%

The company has a market cap of $606.85 million, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 104,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 735,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.