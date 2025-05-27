Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Up 13.5% – Should You Buy?

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 13.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.54. 61,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 185,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Yatsen Stock Up 11.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $501.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of -2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 24.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yatsen announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Yatsen by 1,446.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby’s Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

