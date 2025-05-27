Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Trading Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.35. 411,207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,202,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Newell Brands from $7.75 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Newell Brands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 212.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

