Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.78 and last traded at C$4.76, with a volume of 74409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.90.
Taiga Building Products Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$501.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.83.
Taiga Building Products Company Profile
Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers dimension lumber; panel products, such as plywood, particle board, and oriented strand board products; and allied and treated products, such as roofing materials, moldings, composite decking, and polyethylene sheeting products, as well as batt and foam insulation, flooring, and engineered and treated wood products.
