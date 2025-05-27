YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,642,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 3,755,101 shares.The stock last traded at $8.99 and had previously closed at $8.88.

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

About YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (CONY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Coinbase Global Inc stock (COIN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys CONY was launched on Aug 14, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

