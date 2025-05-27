MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 1,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.91.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Airlines -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (JETD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, airfreight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

