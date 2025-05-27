MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 1,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.
MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.91.
MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MAX Airlines -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (JETD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, airfreight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Palantir Scores First $1 Billion Contract; Is It Priced In?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Dividend Stocks Just Hiked Payouts 10%+ and Beat the Market
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- What Bonds, Oil, and Small-Caps Say About NVIDIA’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.