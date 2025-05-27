Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Citigroup

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Fox Advisors raised Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.77.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $2.63 on Tuesday, hitting $88.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,560,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477,222. The company has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 390,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $29,604,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,991,738.90. This represents a 46.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 87,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $7,002,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,375. This trade represents a 87.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,178,500 shares of company stock worth $241,903,805 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $1,378,794,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,091,426,000 after buying an additional 15,837,407 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,098,190,000 after buying an additional 11,092,282 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 639.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,500,000 after buying an additional 7,573,750 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

