Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 114,267 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 685% from the previous session’s volume of 14,562 shares.The stock last traded at $8.15 and had previously closed at $7.98.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Stock Up 2.3%

The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1172 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. Companhia Paranaense de Energia’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,780 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

