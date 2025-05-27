Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $111.90 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 929,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,900,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE PM opened at $178.23 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.93 and a 1-year high of $179.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.08 and a 200-day moving average of $144.39. The firm has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $562,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

