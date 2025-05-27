Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VIGL. Guggenheim set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Vigil Neuroscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of Vigil Neuroscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vigil Neuroscience to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut Vigil Neuroscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance

NASDAQ VIGL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.89. 1,051,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,888. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a market cap of $368.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.90.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vigil Neuroscience

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,436 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

